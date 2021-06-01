Summertime weather returns as we start June

SUMMARY: More typical summertime weather returns as June and meteorological summer begins Tuesday. Plan on increased humidity, highs in the 80s, and daily storm chances. There may be some storms to dodge this weekend but it’ll be plenty warm.

TUESDAY: The summertime humidity starts returning for the first day of June and meteorological summer. Expect a mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. A slight chance of late afternoon and evening showers and storms. Winds SSE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm. Milder lows in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a better chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: A disturbance moves through Thursday, A continuing chance of showers and storms. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows in the 60s.

WEEKEND: Rain chances will slightly back off by the weekend, but there will still be a chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s with plenty of humidity in the air.

