More Sun Thursday, Warmer Friday

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds thin out as drier air works its way in from the north. Lows should be in the upper 40s in most spots by daybreak. NNE winds between 5 and 10 mph continue.

THURSDAY: A pretty nice fall day is on tap but it will be seasonably cool with highs the upper 60s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies hang around along with a NNE wind between 5 and 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Lows should be in the upper 40s to low 50s under fair skies.

FRIDAY: We’re back into the 70s! Clouds increase during the afternoon and evening. Any rain looks like it would be late in the evening so things should be OK for high school football.

SATURDAY: Showers and clouds likely with our next cold front. Look for highs in the 60s. The chance of rain stands at 50% for now.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY: Sunshine will rule as high pressure takes control of the region. Temperatures will remain seasonably cool during the day and at night.

