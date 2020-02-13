Sunny, cool, & dry Friday

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST RIVER LEVELS

SUMMARY: Drier air is returning for a few days and that will allow river flooding to get under control through the weekend. A few showers are possible by Sunday with better rain chances returning by Monday and Tuesday.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies. Much colder lows in the mid to upper 20s. Wind chill values by sunrise will be in the mid teens to low 20s. Bundle up!

FRIDAY: Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northerly winds around 10 mph are going to keep a winter chill going all day long. Bring some warm weather gear to the ballparks in Starkville and Oxford for the college baseball home openers.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Cold lows in the mid to low 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy. Lows in the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Higher odds of rain look to be closer to the coast. Afternoon highs should top out in the upper 50s to around 60.

MONDAY: Areas of showers develop during the day. The chance of rain is 40%. Mild highs in the mid 60s are likely.

TUESDAY: Rain and Thunder. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Colder air returns with highs falling back into the 40s. Some rain is possible but the exact details are up in the air.

