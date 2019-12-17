SUMMARY: Look for lots of sun over the next few days along with seasonably cool temperatures. Some rain is possible during the weekend as a system moves across the northern Gulf Coast. Early next week appears be pretty good and that bodes well for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Turning clear. Quite chilly with lows in the 20s. Winds will relax during the night.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear. Lows in the 20s.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s.

WEEKEND: Mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible with the chance of rain at 40% on Saturday and 50% on Sunday. These odds may go up or down as new data arrive. Highs stay in the 50s with lows in the upper 30s to 40s.

MONDAY-CHRISTMAS DAY: Pretty quiet overall. Highs in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

