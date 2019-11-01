SUMMARY: High pressure will keep us sunny and quiet all weekend long. A few more chilly nights with frost and freeze potential are coming our way before temperatures moderate next week. The next chance of rain looks to be next Thursday.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear, calm, and chilly. Lows near freezing. Protect tender vegetation.

SATURDAY: Sunny and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwesterly winds 10-15 mph will put a little chill in the air. Conditions look great for college football over in Fayetteville, AR and Auburn, AL for the MSU and Ole Miss road games.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Winds settle down and that means another cold night is on tap. Lows will be down into the low 30s under clear skies. Yet another frost or freeze is possible. Set your clocks back 1 hour at 2 a.m.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies continue. Look for highs in the mid to upper 60s. It’ll be a great day all around the region.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures should moderate back into the low 60s Monday with upper 60s to around 70° readings by Tuesday and Wednesday. Another cold front is forecast to push through on Thursday and that may bring us more rain shower activity. Cool and clear weather is possible for the end of next week and next weekend.

