Sunny & quiet for a while

SUMMARY: A stretch of sunny and quiet weather is building in and it will be in place at least through Sunday. Temperatures will be more summer-like for the first weekend of May. There won’t be any weather issues until next week at the earliest.

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy and quiet. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy NW winds 10-20 with higher gusts. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear, quiet, and cool. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in mid to upper 70s. Lows in the 50s Friday night.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Upper 50s for lows Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures stay in the 80s to start the week. There will be a chance for a few showers and storms again by late Tuesday into Tuesday night.

