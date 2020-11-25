Sunny Thanksgiving Day

SUMMARY: High pressure will give our area a very pleasant Thanksgiving this year. The nice conditions won’t last the entire long holiday weekend, however. Some showers are possible Friday afternoon and evening with even wetter conditions expected on Sunday. Squeezed in between will be a dry day Saturday that bodes well for the Egg Bowl in Oxford.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the 40s.

- Advertisement -

THANKSGIVING DAY: Abundant sunshine. Seasonable highs in the 60s. Light and variable wind.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance of afternoon and evening showers. Some high school football games could be impacted. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Clouds and sun. Highs ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Areas of rain and thunder. The chance of rain is 90%. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

NEXT WEEK: Much colder air is expected to build. Look for highs in the 40s and 50s with lows in the 30s and 20s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App