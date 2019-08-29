SUMMARY: Sunny and dry weather will be the main theme for most of the next week. Rain chances will remain slim but we can’t rule out a stray shower/storm Sunday or Monday.

HURRICANE DORIAN: The system is now expected approach the east coast of Florida early next week as a major category 3 or 4 storm. The latest thinking is that it will NOT be a concern for our area or the Mississippi-Alabama Gulf Coast.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows near 60 with some spots getting into the upper 50s. Open up the windows!

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with lows in the 60s. Weather looks great for high school games Friday night and college games on Saturday.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: We’re going to keep a very slim chance of a stray shower/storm although the latest trends suggest there may not be much at all in our area. Plan on a fair amount of sunshine along with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, dry, and hot weather is favored now that it looks like we’ll be on the western side of Dorian’s remnants. Highs in the low to mid 90s are possible.

