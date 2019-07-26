SUMMARY: The weekend is looking like it will be sunny, warm, and mainly dry. Humidity levels will gradually increase but higher odds of rain and storms will have to wait until next week. No big weather maker appears to be on the near term horizon for our region.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Lows in the mid 60s with calm wind.

- Advertisement -

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or storm can’t be totally ruled but odds are 10% or less. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with light southerly winds between 5 and 10 mph can be expected. Lows return to the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: We’re boosting rain chances Monday – Thursday to around 30-40%. Seasonably warm and humid highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s are likely along with lows around 70.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram