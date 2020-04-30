Sunny & warm weekend ahead

SUMMARY: May is set to start off on a sunny and warm note. Temperatures will be warming well into the 80s this weekend and early next week. The next chance of showers and storms is possible Tuesday but rain chances look slim over the next week.

TONIGHT: Clear, calm, and cool. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

FRIDAY: Bright sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s. Variable winds 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures stay in the 80s through Tuesday before falling back into the 70s for the 2nd half of the week. Some rain or storms are possible Tuesday and Tuesday night with a cold front but moisture appears limited at this time.

