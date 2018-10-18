Sunshine Returns Today; Warmer On Friday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer than yesterday. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Northeast winds at 6-12 mph. Clouds increase a bit overnight. Lows in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: A bit warmer still, with highs in the low to mid 70s under partly sunny skies. A few showers are possible overnight Friday. Lows in the upper 50s.

WEEKEND: A cold front pushes through on Saturday, bringing showers. The showers likely start to push south by the late afternoon and things begin to dry out overnight, and skies clear by Sunday. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s Saturday, and low to mid 60s Sunday, with overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

MON/TUE/WED: Temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Sunny skies start out the week, but by Wednesday the chance for a few showers returns as an upper level trough digs in from the west.