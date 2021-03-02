Sunshine returns Wednesday

SUMMARY: We are going back to a quiet weather pattern for the next week or so. Some showers are possible on Friday but the next chance of any active weather will not occur until the middle of next week at the earliest.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers fade away. Mostly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to some clearing by sunrise. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds NW 3-7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Lows in the mid 30s. Calm wind.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Variable winds 3-6 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Lows in the low 40s or upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 20% of showers during the day. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s, lows in the mid to upper 30s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Lows in the 40s.

