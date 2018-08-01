Temps Below Average Through Rest Of Week.

TODAY/THURSDAY: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. These will be hit or miss in nature. Chance of rain around 30%. Highs in the mid 80s. A few lingering showers possible overnight, with lows in the upper 60s.

FRI/SAT: Slightly better chances for scattered storms to round out the week. Rain chances at 40%. Highs in the upper 80s, with overnight lows in the low 70s.

- Advertisement -

SUN/MON/TUE: High temperatures finally climb back into the 90s next week. A fairly typical summer pattern to start next week, with daily pop up downpours. Rain chance around 30%. Overnight lows in the low 70s.