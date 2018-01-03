Temps Finally Climb Above 32° Today.

TODAY: Lots of sunshine and for the first time in 2 days, temperatures will climb above freezing in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Overnight, clear and cold. Lows in the mid teens.

THURSDAY: A touch cooler Thursday, with highs only reaching the low to mid 30s. A few spots might remain below freezing all day. Overnight, clear and cold, with lows in the 10s and teens.

FRIDAY: Highs back in the upper 30s to round out the work week under sunny skies. Overnight lows in the upper teens.

SATURDAY: Temps climb into the mid 40s in the afternoon under sunny skies. Overnight lows in the 20s.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds through the day. Highs around 50°. A few showers possible after sunset. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain around 20%.

MONDAY: Widespread showers, especially in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60°. Rain chance around 80%. Drying out overnight, with lows in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Clouds decrease through the day. Highs in the upper 40s.