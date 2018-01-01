Temps Remain Below Freezing Today.

TODAY: Very cold through the day. Wind chills this morning starting around or below 0°, and remaining below freezing all day. Cloud cover builds some this morning, but should erode by this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. If our forecast high of 29° is correct, it would tie the record for lowest high temperature in Columbus set in 2001. Overnight, mostly clear with lows in the 10s. Wind chills in the single digits, with some spots around 0°.

TUESDAY: Sunny and cold again on Tuesday. Highs around 32°. If high temperatures remain below freezing for 2 days in Columbus, it would be only the 15th time that’s happened since 1982. Clear and cold overnight, with lows in the teens.

WED/THU/FRI: Not quite as cold for the rest of the work week, but certainly still well below average. Highs in the 30s and 40s with sunny skies prevailing. Overnight lows range from about 15-20°.

WEEKEND: The quiet pattern continues, and we climb towards more seasonable weather this weekend. Highs in the mid 40s Saturday under sunny skies. Temps dip below 30° again Saturday night, and Sunday temperatures climb closer to the climatological average, in the low to mid 50s.