The sunshine returns for your Wednesday

SUMMARY: The second half of the work week will see the return of lots of sunshine with cooler, below average temperatures. Rain chances will make a return heading into the weekend as a system moves through the Gulf Coast. Heading into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day next week, we’ll see the return of warmer temperatures and more sunshine.

WEDNESDAY: We’re waking up on a clear and cold note this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. The sunshine makes a return today. High temperatures though will remain below average in the upper 40s with NW winds 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: We’ll have clear skies heading into the overnight hours with calm winds as high pressure moves into the Delta. Lows will once again fall into the upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Another sunny day is expected. Highs will climb into the lower 50s with a light SE wind as high pressure moves east.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower to middle 50s.

WEEKEND: Mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers are possible both on Saturday and Sunday. Anything could still change with the forecast so stay tuned. Highs stay in the 50s with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

MONDAY-CHRISTMAS DAY: Pretty quiet and sunny overall. Highs will be warming up into the lower to middle 60s.

