Scattered Thunderstorms Overnight Tonight, Again on Monday

TONIGHT: Lows fall into the 50s with a mostly cloudy sky and south winds continuing. Scattered showers and storms are anticipated after midnight across the area, although the severe threat looks very low. Still, heavy rain and gusty winds are possible in any stronger storms.

MONDAY: Look for a few scattered showers and storms out there, particularly in the morning hours. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but we don’t anticipate any organized severe weather. By the afternoon, a few more passing showers and storms may redevelop, but again the severe threat looks very low. We won’t rule out a stronger storm with some gusty breezes and perhaps even some small hail, though. Look for highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with showers and storms pushing to the south by the evening. Winds will shift to the northwest by Monday evening as the cold front passes through.

TUESDAY – THURSDAY: High pressure builds back in which means more sunshine and quiet weather. We’ll be around 60 Tuesday with moderating temperatures in the lower 70s by Thursday. A few more chilly mornings are likely too with 30s to lower 40s.

FRIDAY – NEXT WEEKEND: Another storm system winds up which may very well bring showers and storms back into the region. Temperatures look to be in the 70s during the day with 50s at night.

