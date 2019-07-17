WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy and quiet once any lingering evening shower/storm dissipates. Lows in the low 70s with light wind.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Actual temperatures in the low to mid 90s with heat index values 100°-105° or higher. Stay cool and stay hydrated if you will outside for any extended duration. There is a 20% chance of a few pop-up showers and storms both days but don’t plan on much natural relief from the heat. Lows stay in the 70s.

WEEKEND: We’re raising rain chances just a bit to 30-40% as it appears there will be a weak disturbance that will drift in from the east and help kick off some storms around here. Highs stay in the low 90s and the heat index may surpass 100° before any storm happens to form. Lows remain in the 70s.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: A rare July cold front may actually pass all the way through the region Monday into Tuesday. It will elevate rain and storm chances as it moves through but lower humidity levels may win out by Wednesday if it can actually clear our area. Highs should dip back into the 80s.

