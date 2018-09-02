Tropical Troubles Brewing

SUNDAY NIGHT: Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky and light winds. Isolated patchy fog is possible.

MONDAY – TUESDAY: Expect temperatures in the low 90s with lows dropping each night to the low 70s. An isolated storm or shower is possible each day, but if you get one consider yourself lucky, and they won’t last long at all.

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY: We’re keeping an eye on “Potential Tropical Cyclone 7” off the coast of Cuba. As it lifts to the north and west, it will enter a favorable location for development, and it is likely we will have Tropical Storm Gordon by Monday. This will bring rough surf, gusty winds and heavy rains to the Gulf Coast, but the forecast track is still flexible. Landfall appears likely in Southeast Louisiana or the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

As far as the impacts in our region, they aren’t quite certain yet. A shift in the track to the north and east will mean more rain for us, with a shift to the west meaning less. Our current thinking has the tropical storm bringing in a surge of moisture into our region by Wednesday and especially Wednesday Night, upping our chances for showers and storms. No organized severe weather will be expected, and a best case scenario would bring a rainy Wednesday/Thursday for us all, helping to address the drought conditions currently growing across the region.

Again, this forecast is still uncertain given the storm has not formed yet. As things change we will update you on the track and impacts.

NEXT WEEKEND: A few scattered showers and storms will be expected next weekend. Look for highs in the low 90s with lows in the low 70s.

