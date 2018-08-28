Typical Late August Heat; Better Rain Chance Thursday.

TODAY/WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. The heat index will climb into the low 100s. A few isolated downpours possible in the afternoon and early evening, but you have a better chance of staying dry than getting wet. Rain chance 20% Tuesday and 30% Wednesday. Downpours fizzle out after sunset, with lows dropping into the low 70s.

THURSDAY: As the upper level ridge weakens a bit and flattens out, a weak front will stall to our northwest. These two factors, along with ample moisture from multiple days of deep, southeasterly flow, will lead to an increase in showers and thunderstorms. Rain coverage across the area around 50%, with some spots seeing some heavy downpours with other spots missing out. Highs around 90°, with a heat index in the upper 90s and low 100s. Overnight, convection will diminish, but a lingering storm can’t be ruled out. Lows in the low 70s.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY-LABOR DAY: Upper level high pressure builds back in over our area leading to a more typical late summer pattern. Highs in the low 90s with a heat index in the upper 90s and low 100s. Overnight lows in the low 70s. A few pop up downpours possible in the afternoon and early evenings. Chance of rain around 30%.