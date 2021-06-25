Typical summer weather for the weekend

SUMMARY: The summer heat and humidity is back and is not going anywhere any time soon. Additional scattered summertime storms are possible through the middle of next week.

FRIDAY: Staying warm & humid. A mix of sun & clouds with a chance of a few afternoon showers & storms, mainly during the heating of the day. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few isolated early evening showers and storms are possible the partly cloudy skies overnight. Mild & muggy overnight lows in the lower 70s..

WEEKEND: Pop-up showers and storms are expected in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Typical summertime weather with the warm & humid conditions. Highs should be around 90 degrees with overnight lows in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered summertime showers and storms are possible each day, mainly from late morning through mid evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with overnight lows around the lower 70s each night.

