Unsettled Pattern This Week. Temps Near Normal.

TODAY/TUESDAY: Highs in the mid to upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day. Chance of rain around 60%. Southeast wind at 5-10 mph gusting as high as 20 mph. Some showers and storms may linger in the overnight hours, especially Tuesday night. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

WED/THU: Numerous showers and storms Wednesday, and scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain around 70% Wednesday and 40% Thursday. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.

FRI/SAT/SUN: Temperatures increase from the mid 80s Friday to the upper 80s by Sunday. A few pop up showers and storms will be possible in the afternoons. Chance of rain around 30%. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.