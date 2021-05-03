Warm & cloudy for Monday; Another severe weather threat for Tuesday

SUMMARY: It was a very active Sunday night with a few confirmed tornadoes in our northern counties. Survey crews will be out checking out damage later today. After last night’s storms, things will be a lot calmer for our Monday but it will be cloudy & humid. We do have another chance of showers & storms for our Tuesday with another severe threat as we’re now under a Level 3 Risk. All modes of severe weather are possible. Stay tuned!

- Advertisement -

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance a few stray showers during the day. Most spots probably won’t have much rain to worry about. Winds SSW 10-15 mph. Warm & humid highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers or storms possible late in the night. Lows in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Areas of rain and storms. More strong to severe storms are possible with a cold front moving into the region. Highs in the low 80s. Lows in the 50s Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY: Turing partly cloudy with drier air filtering back in from the north. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the low 50s Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny & cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the low 50s Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50 degrees Friday night.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun & clouds. Highs around 80 degrees. Lows in the upper 50s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: A chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App.