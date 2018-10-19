Warm Friday; Showers Return Saturday.

TODAY: Highs climb into the upper 70s and perhaps a few low 80s across the area. Cloud cover will be variable through the day, but we will see a good bit of sunshine. Overnight, cloud cover increases and a few showers will be possible, especially after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: A cold front pushes through the area bringing with it scattered showers. The front pushes southeast by mid afternoon, ending rain chances for the day. Gradual clearing from northwest to southeast is expected in the late afternoon and early evening. Highs in the upper 60s. Clear and chilly overnight, with lows around 40°.

SUNDAY: A cool and sunny day on tap behind the front. Highs in the low 60s. A downright cold night in store, with lows in the upper 30s.

MON/TUE: Temperatures climb into the upper 60s Monday and low 70s Tuesday with lots of sunshine. Overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

WED/THU: The chance for at least a few scattered showers returns to the forecast by the middle of next week. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, with an overnight low Wednesday night in the upper 50s.