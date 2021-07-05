Warm, humid, scattered storms

SUMMARY: A fairly typical summer pattern will be with us for the foreseeable future. Storm chances will be with us each and every day but some spots may miss out on the action while others get a good soaking.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70. Light winds.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of pop-up showers and storms during the day. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy with a shower possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Daily rain chances in the 50-60% range.

FRIDAY – MONDAY: A few storms are possible each day. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Daily rain chances in the 30-40% range.

