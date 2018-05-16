Warm & humid with scattered storms

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few storms and showers are possible but not everyone will see one. Lows should be in the mid 60s with light wind.

THURSDAY: There is a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms. Any storm may produce torrential rainfall and frequent lightning. A few strong storms with gusty winds and small hail can’t be ruled out either. Look for highs in the mid 80s with variable winds between 3 and 7 mph.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY: The chance of rain lowers to 40% but that still means some spots may see a good summer storm. Daytime highs climb back up into the upper 80s. Humidity stays high.

WEEKEND: A warm and humid weekend remains on track but the chance of showers and storms drops to 30% both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will likely top out in the low 90s.

NEXT WEEK: The overall weather pattern won’t be changing that much. Each day is going to offer a chance of a shower or storm along with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat