Warm & humid with scattered storms

Keith Gibson
Thursday's Forecast
Rain Chances
WEDNESDAY NIGHT:  A few storms and showers are possible but not everyone will see one. Lows should be in the mid 60s with light wind.

THURSDAY:  There is a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms.  Any storm may produce torrential rainfall and frequent lightning.  A few strong storms with gusty winds and small hail can’t be ruled out either. Look for highs in the mid 80s with variable winds between 3 and 7 mph.

FRIDAY:  The chance of rain lowers to 40% but that still means some spots may see a good summer storm. Daytime highs climb back up into the upper 80s.  Humidity stays high.

WEEKEND:  A warm and humid weekend remains on track but the chance of showers and storms drops to 30% both Saturday and Sunday.  Highs will likely top out in the low 90s.

NEXT WEEK:  The overall weather pattern won’t be changing that much. Each day is going to offer a chance of a shower or storm along with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

