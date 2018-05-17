Warm, humid, scattered storms

THURSDAY NIGHT: There is a 20% chance of a lingering shower or storm. Most locations will remain quiet under variably cloudy skies. Lows should be in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Additional pop-up storms are likely, especially across our northeastern counties. The rain chance is 40%. Locally heavy downpours and lightning may occur with any storm. Look for highs in the mid 80s.

- Advertisement -

WEEKEND: Highs are going to be around 90 with plenty of humidity. A few random showers and storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: We’re going to continue with the warm, humid, and unsettled weather pattern. Highs in the mid to upper 80s will be common along with rain chances in the 40-50% range.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat