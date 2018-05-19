Warm, humid, scattered storms

SATURDAY NIGHT: Isolated showers and storms should fade away during the evening. Any spot that had rain may experience fog during the night. Lows should be in the mid to upper 60s with calm wind.

SUNDAY – FRIDAY: The weather pattern is going to be very stagnant so don’t expect much change from day to day. Look for a 40% chance of pop-up showers and storms, mainly during the heating of the day. No organized severe weather is expected but isolated strong/severe storms with hail and gusty winds are certainly possible from time to time. Daytime highs should be in the mid to upper 80s while overnight lows remain in the 60s.

