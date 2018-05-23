Warm & humid with scattered storms

TONIGHT: Isolated to scattered showers and storms will fade away during the evening. Quiet and muggy conditions should be the norm for most of the night. Look for lows in the upper 60s with light wind. Some areas of fog is possible.

THURSDAY: Rain chances hover around 30% but that still means a few passing showers and storms are possible. Daytime highs should push up into the upper 80s. Light northeasterly winds won’t provide much natural relief from the heat and humidity.

FRIDAY – MEMORIAL DAY: Batches of rain and storms are still expected from time to time. The chance of rain goes up to around 60-70% by Monday. Any storm may produce heavy downpours and lightning while the strongest ones may also produce wind gusts over 40 mph and hail. Highs stay in the 80s while lows fall only into the mid to upper 60s.

TROPICS: A weak disturbance in the western Caribbean Sea is forecast to move northward into the Gulf of Mexico later this week. It’s still uncertain if this feature will develop into anything tropical in nature but it bears watching. The end result may end up being heavy rain across Florida and much of the Southeast during the holiday weekend and early next week.

