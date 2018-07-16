Warm, humid, scattered storms

MONDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms should tend to wind down during the evening but we can’t rule out a few later on tonight after midnight. Look for lows in the 70s again with light wind.

TUESDAY: Storms are going to pop up again but it’s hard to tell who will get one and who will not. The chance of rain is 60% so we’re reasonably confident that there will be numerous storms around. Highs are expected to be in the low 90s but the extent of storm coverage will determine exact afternoon temperatures. Any storm may produce frequent lightning, gusty winds, and torrential downpours. Winds are going to be from the NW between 3 and 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY: The chance of pop-up showers and storms will continue each and every day. Plan on highs in the low to possibly mid 90s along with low in the 70s.

