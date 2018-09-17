Warm Weather Continues

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet conditions are on track. Lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70 with nearly calm wind.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Unseasonably warm/hot weather sticks around. Each day is going to feature a mix of sun and clouds along with highs in the low to mid 90s. Overnight lows will be around 70. The average high/low right now is about 86/62.

FRIDAY-MONDAY: Variably cloudy skies return with a few scattered showers and storms each day. The chance of rain is about 30%. Highs will generally be around 90 with lows around 70.

