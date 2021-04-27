Warm Wednesday, some rain Thursday

SUMMARY: Warm air will hang around over the next 2 days but a cold front will give us a chance of rain and storms by Thursday afternoon and evening. At this point no widespread strong or severe weather is anticipated with this next front. Additional rain may return to the region Sunday into early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds SSE 4-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun. Warm highs in the mid 80s. Winds S 10-15 with higher gusts.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with areas of rain possible. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds and rain with sunshine developing during the afternoon. Cooler highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30% chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

