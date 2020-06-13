Warm weekend

SUMMARY: A series of high pressure systems will keep our region mainly sunny and dry through the weekend and next week. Highs temperatures are going to be seasonably warm but overnight lows over the next few night will be quite comfortable with dry air in place.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a few clouds from time to time. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Winds NE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Lows in the low 60s and upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

NEXT WEEK: Mostly sunny all week long. Daytime highs in mid to upper 80s through Wednesday with a better chance at lower 90s by Thursday and Friday. Lows stay in the 60s.

