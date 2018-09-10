Warmer, Brighter Later This Week

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected with lows in the mid 60s. Northeasterly winds relax below 5 mph.

TUESDAY: There is still a 20-40% of showers and storms. Highs top out in the low 80s with northeasterly winds continuing. Higher odds of rain should be over the southern 1/2 of our area.

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy skies are likely along with a 20-30% chance of showers or storms. Warmer highs in the mid to upper 80s return.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: While a stray shower or storm is possible the majority of the area will be partly cloudy. Seasonably warm highs around 90 can be expected with lows around 70. High school football looks pretty good this week.

WEEKEND: Pretty nice weather is on tap for us. Plan on partly cloudy skies with highs around 90.

