Warmer days ahead

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear, calm, and comfy. Lows should be in the mid 50s with light wind.

TUESDAY: Look for a mostly sunny and warm day with highs mainly in the mid 80s. Variably winds between 3 and 7 mph continue.

- Advertisement -

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: There is a 30% chance of pop-up showers and storms but most spots will remain dry. Daytime highs are going to be in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Mostly sunny weather sets up again. Toasty highs near 90 are expected.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat