Warmer November temperatures are on the way

SUMMARY: Dry and sunny weather continues for the rest of the workweek. The 70s make a comeback heading into the weekend. Rain chances return late Sunday into Monday with a cold front.

- Advertisement -

WEDNESDAY: We are hitting the repeat button once again for sunny skies & clear blue skies for our Wednesday. Another crisp, cool fall day is ahead with high temperatures will remain in the lower to mid 60s. Our winds will start switching up to the SE which will help start warming up our temperatures as we end the workweek.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Another night ahead with clear skies and chilly temperatures. Overnight lows in the 30s with a calm wind.

THURSDAY: The sunshine and the clear blue skies will continue. Highs in the mid 60s. Overnight lows not as chilly as the last previous late nights/early mornings in the 40s.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Sunny to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures warming back up into the lower 70s. Overnight lows in the 40s and lower 50s. Weather looks great for both high school & college football games once again.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the 70s. A chance for late day rain as our next cold front begins to push through.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: The pattern will be more active overall with several chances of rain and perhaps some storms too. Rain is possible Monday with a weak front passing through the region. Additional rain could fall on Tuesday & Wednesday as an upper disturbance crosses the Deep South. Some rain could also linger into Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday but it remains uncertain. Odds appear to favor a relatively mild holiday this year.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App