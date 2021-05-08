Warmer Saturday, Storms Again Sunday

SATURDAY: Morning clouds with a few sprinkles or light showers. More sunshine in the afternoon with highs from the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southerly winds 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows in the low 60s. Southerly winds around 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy and more humid. Highs in the mid 80s. Strong SSW winds 10-25 mph. Late day and evening storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind, hail, and heavy rainfall. The overall tornado threat appears to be on the low side but we’ll continue to monitor.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Areas of rain and storms. Lows in the low 60s.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain possible each day. Below average highs in the low 70s. Overnight lows in the 50s.

