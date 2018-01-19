Warmer Weather To Linger; Rain Chance Returns Next Week.

TODAY: The warmup continues under sunny skies. High temperatures climb into the upper 40s to around 50°. While overnight lows will still drop below freezing tonight, it won’t be nearly as brutal as the past few nights, with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

SAT/SUN: A mix of sun and clouds Saturday and mostly cloudy Sunday. The warming trend doesn’t stop this weekend, with highs in the upper 50s Saturday and low to mid 60s Sunday. Overnight lows will remain freezing both nights, with lows in the 40s Saturday night and 50s Sunday night.

MONDAY: A cold front will push through the region, bringing widespread rain. A few embedded thunderstorms will be possible as well. As of now, there doesn’t appear to be much of a severe weather threat with this setup. While wind shear and energy would be enough to support severe weather, right now it doesn’t look like there will be enough instability present. Having said that, we will monitor this system and alert you to any changes in the forecast. Temperatures climb into the low 60s Monday, with a rain chance around 90%. Overnight, a lingering shower cannot be ruled out. Lows in the mid 30s.

TUE/WED/THU: Temperatures do take a little dip behind the front, but this certainly won’t be the arctic airmass we dealt with this week. High temperatures will remain in the 50s, with overnight lows in the low 30s.