Warmer Weather On The Way.

TODAY: Warm and dry. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with lots of sunshine and low humidity. Mainly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs around 90s. Lows Saturday night in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs around 90. Just a 20% chance of a spotty afternoon shower or storm. Higher rain chances across southern and southwestern MS & AL.

NEXT WEEK: More typical summer weather with higher humidity and daily rain chances returns.