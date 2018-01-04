Warmer Weather This Weekend.

TODAY: Sunny and cold weather continues. Highs in the mid 30s, with wind chills remaining below 32°. Clear and cold overnight. Lows in the upper teens.

FRI/SAT: Sunny weather continues as we end this week. Highs in the upper 30s Friday and low 40s Saturday. Overnight lows will drop to the 20s.

SUNDAY: Clouds increase through the day. Highs in the upper 40s. A few showers are possible, mainly after 7 pm and continuing overnight. Lows in the low 40s. Chance of rain 50%.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, with showers likely in the morning. Warmer, with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80%. Clouds decrease overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

TUE/WED: High temperatures remain in the 50s through the middle of next week, with a mix of clouds and sun. Overnight lows Tuesday night will be near freezing.