Temperatures will return to near normal this week with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. We’ll stay dry and partly cloudy through Thursday before rain chances increase.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the mid 30s. Remember, the Leonid meteor shower peaks tonight.

MONDAY-THURSDAY: A weak cold front will bring in some clouds for the beginning of the week, but we’ll still see plenty of sunshine. Highs will get back into the upper 60s by Wednesday and Thursday with morning lows in the 40s. Clouds will build in further on Thursday as another cold front gets close to the area.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: An approaching cold front will increase rain chances for Friday and Saturday. Friday looks to be the best chance for rain, but showers remain possible on Saturday as well. Highs will drop back down into the 50s for the weekend as any rain exits the area by Sunday.

