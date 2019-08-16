SUMMARY: The weekend will start out sunny and hot but a few storms may be around by the time we get into Sunday afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible each day next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs top out in the mid to upper 90s with heat indices pushing back into the low 100s. Wear plenty of sunscreen and sunglasses if you will be out and about during the day. Lows will fall into the low 70s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: While there is a 20% chance of a few afternoon storms most spots probably will not see one. Higher odds of rain and storms will exist in central and southern Mississippi. Highs should be in the mid 90s with heat indices in the 100-105° range.

MONDAY-THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms return to the region. Most of whatever develops will do so during the heating of the day. Seasonably warm highs in the 90s are likely with lows staying in the 70s. Heat indices may be in the 100-105+ range prior to any storm development.

