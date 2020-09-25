Weekend Forecast

SUMMARY:  Clouds will be slow to clear Saturday but we should see enough sunshine to get highs back to around 80 by the afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible Sunday but highs look to remain in the 80s.  A band of rain is likely Monday afternoon and evening as another cold front pushes across the region.   A prolonged stretch of cooler & quiet weather should begin Tuesday.  

FRIDAY NIGHT: Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. Calm wind.  No issues for high school football.  

SATURDAY:  Extensive low clouds and fog to start with partly cloudy skies developing during the day. Highs should top out around 80 if there is enough sunshine.  Southerly winds 2-7 mph.  

SATURDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy. Lows in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:  A mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of showers.  Highs top out in the low to mid 80s.    

SUNDAY NIGHT: Stars & clouds. Lows in the 60s.  

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with a 60-70% chance of rain developing during the afternoon and evening.  Highs remain in the 80s.  

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with areas of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.  

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy and cool. Highs in the low 70s.   Upper 40s for lows Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY:  Mostly sunny, cooler, and quiet. Highs in the 70s with lows in the 50s and 40s.  Some low 40s are possible by Friday night.  

