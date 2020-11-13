Weekend Forecast

SUMMARY: A few showers are possible Sunday morning and that will be the only chance of rain over the next 7 days. Look for seasonable temperatures to continue for the next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds N 2-5 mph.

- Advertisement -

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Winds SE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Becoming cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Some showers are possible.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning. Turning sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Colder lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Sunny just about all week long. Highs mainly in the 60s with lows in the 30s to low 40s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App