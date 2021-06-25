Weekend Forecast

SUMMARY: Warm and humid conditions will remain in place for the foreseeable future. A few storms are possible Saturday with more likely Sunday. Even more can be expected as time goes by next week. Some locations may get a daily soaking while others miss out entirely.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows near 70. Winds SE 3-8 mph.

- Advertisement -

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. A 20% chance of stray afternoon showers and storms. Highs near 90. Winds SSE 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows near 70.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. A 30% chance of spotty afternoon showers and storms. Highs near 90. Winds SSE 5-15 mph.

MONDAY-FRIDAY: Warm and humid air sticks around and it will fuel daily showers and storms. Coverage may only be around 30-40% to start the week with odds up to 50-70% by next weekend. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Lows near 70.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App