Weekend Forecast

SUMMARY: Warm and fairly quiet summer weather is in store for the weekend. While a stray shower or storm is possible, most spots will remain dry. More spotty storms and warmer temperatures are likely next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Evening rain and storms fizzle. Some patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A 10% chance of a shower or storm during the heating of the day. Highs in the low 70s. Lows a few degrees either side of 70.

NEXT WEEK: Highs in the low to mid 90s with heat indices in the 100s. Lows in the 70s. A daily 30% chance of pop-up storms.

