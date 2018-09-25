Wet Wednesday Coming

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few showers and storms will remain possible during the night. The chance of rain is 40-50%. Look for lows in the low 70s with southerly winds.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies can be expected along with a 70-80% chance of showers and storms. Locally heavy downpours may occur in some spots. Cooler highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s are more likely due to clouds and rain. Southerly winds will become northerly as a cold front moves across the region.

- Advertisement -

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cooler lows in the 60s return as slightly drier air returns to north MS & west AL. There is just a slight chance for a few lingering showers.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Rain chances lower to 20-40%. The highest odds for rain may actually be southeast of the Natchez Trace both days but we’ll see how things develop. Highs will climb to around 80 Thursday and into the low 80s on Friday.

WEEKEND: Highs stay in the 80s. A few scattered showers and storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat