Winter & ice storm event causing dangerous travel conditions for Monday

SUMMARY: A very dangerous winter and ice storm will be affecting the WCBI Viewing Area on Monday. With temperatures staying below freezing through the middle of the week, roads could remain dangerous through Wednesday morning. Now is not the time to travel! Please stay in where you are until this storm passes and road conditions improve.

MONDAY: Freezing rain, sleet and snow is beginning to move in early this morning and it will continue into the afternoon hours. Travel will be dangerous throughout the day. Ice accumulations from a quarter of an inch to a half an inch are likely across our entire area and power outages are likely. On top of that some spots could see 1-4″ of snow in addition to the ice. Again, regardless of exactly what you see, travel will be dangerous and is not advised on Monday. Temperatures will remain in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees throughout the day. Any precipitation should start to wind down late afternoon through early evening.

MONDAY NIGHT: As the wintry weather exits, dangerously cold air will move in to the area. Overnight lows will be in the single digits to near 10 degrees Tuesday morning with wind chills below zero in some spots. Take precautions to stay warm in the event of a power outage.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will remain below freezing on Tuesday so any ice, sleet or snow that accumulates will still be causing problems, especially on the roads. Highs in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Temperatures will finally rise above freezing Wednesday afternoon which should help to clear the roads a bit. Unfortunately, we’re watching another system that could bring us some rain or snow Wednesday night and Thursday. Temperatures will be near 40 each afternoon with morning lows in the 20s and 30s.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Finally, it looks like sunshine will return for Friday and Saturday which will allow temperatures to climb back into the 40s and 50s each afternoon. Morning lows will remain in the 20s. A few isolated rain showers are possible Sunday afternoon.

