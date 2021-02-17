Wintry weather tonight and into Thursday

SUMMARY: A mix of sleet, freezing rain, and snow is possible across the WCBI coverage area tonight into Thursday. The heaviest precipitation will occur before 1 a.m. Thursday morning with lingering wintry mix possible into the day Thursday. Ice accumulations between 0.10″ and 0.30″ or more are possible. Some locations may pic up between 1″ and 3″ of snow as well. A cold rain could develop across from Columbus to the south and east this evening if temperatures can warm up just enough. Any rain, freezing or not, could become locally heavy leading to some minor flooding issues, especially in poor drainage areas or locations where drainage is frozen by ice.

TIMING: The heaviest precipitation will move across the area before 1 a.m. Lingering light mix is possible into Thursday.

ACCUMULATION POTENTIAL: Ice and sleet totals between 0.10″ and 0.30″ or more are possible. Some locations NW of the Golden Triangle could also pick up 1″ to 3″ of snow in addition to some sleet and freezing rain.

TONIGHT: Areas of sleet, freezing rain, snow and rain are all possible through midnight with lighter activity into the wee hours of the night. Lows will range from the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds N 5-15.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with areas of light wintry mix still possible, especially during the first half of the day. Highs in the low to possibly mid 30s. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows in the upper teens. Any moisture will refreeze on area roads so continue to watch for slick spots.

FRIDAY: Turning partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the teens. Watch for slick spots on roads with moisture freezing up again.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain showers developing. Lows around 40.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers are possible. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

