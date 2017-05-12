Sunny & Warm Weekend On Tap

FRIDAY NIGHT: Evening showers and storms will fade away but some of the clouds will hold on during the night. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: The sky will become sunny as drier air works in from the north. Look for highs in the upper 70s. Northerly winds between 10 and 20 mph will develop.

MOTHER’S DAY: Nearly 100% sunshine is likely along with warmer highs in the mid 80s. Be sure to take mom someplace good on her special day!

NEXT WEEK: The weather pattern will be fairly quiet overall but we’ll be warming up again. Highs each day will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows should be in the low to mid 60s.